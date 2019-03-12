Inovio Q4 top line down 72%; shares down 2% after hours

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Q4 results:

Revenue down 72% to $2.5M, operating expenses relatively flat at $32.0M.

Key 2019 milestones:

Interim data from Phase 1/2 study of INO-5401 + INO-9012, combined with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' cemiplimab (REGN2810), in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Interim data from Phase 1/2a study of INO-5401 + INO-9012, combined with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in bladder cancer.

Interim data from Phase 1/2a study of MERS vaccine. A Phase 2 trial in the Middle East should launch in H2.

Interim data from Zika vaccine study.

First in-human trial of Lassa fever vaccine should launch in Q2.