Switch in heavy trading after narrow revenue miss, light guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is switching from positive to negative and back again on robust after-hours volume following a Q4 report where it narrowly missed revenue expectations after ticking up just short of 4%.

The company swung to an operating gain of $16.9M from a year-ago loss of $54.6M; this year's total saw an impact of $7.5M in equity-based compensation expense, vs. $79.9M a year ago.

Net income was $11.2M, vs. last year's loss of $60.3M. EBITDA came to $53.6M, up slightly from a year-ago $51.1M, and EBITDA margin rose to 52% from 51.4%.

Churn rose to 0.4% from 0.3%.

Total debt was $524.5M, and liquidity as of Dec. 31 was $581.6M.

For the full year, it's guiding to revenue of $436M-$445M (8.5% growth at the midpoint, and light of expectations for $449.9M), EBITDA of $217M-$223M (50% margin at the midpoint) and capex of $210M-$260M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

