U.S. crude supply fell 2.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.6M barrels of oil for the week ending March 8, vs. a build of 7.29M barrels in the previous week; analysts had expected to see a build of ~3.3M barrels.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 5.8M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 190K barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 1.1M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $57.09/bbl in electronic trading, above today's $56.87 settlement price.

