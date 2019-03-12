Renewable Fuel Standard not working, needs reform, Marathon CEO says

The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard laws are not working and have caused very volatile prices for credits, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) CEO Gary Heminger says.

“We need the octane,” the CEO told the CERAWeek conference today. “Ethanol is a great source of octane. Ethanol shouldn’t be mandated.”

Heminger also said the switch to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel for ships scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020 would not be a shock to the global oil refining industry.

He expects U.S. refiners will start building an inventory of the new maritime diesel fuel by mid-2019 to prepare for the change in marine fuel mandated by the International Maritime Organization.

