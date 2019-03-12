Synchronoss -7.5% as revenues dip and miss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) is 7.5% lower postmarket after its Q4 revenues dropped by double digits and missed consensus expectations.

The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $101.9M, though that was affected by $109.1M in pretax noncash asset impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA came to $15.4M, up 64.9% from Q3, but down from a year-ago $31M. EBITDA margin rose to 18.8% from Q3's 11.2%.

Of revenues of $82.1M (down 23% Y/Y), 83% was recurring revenue.

Cash flow from operations came to $29.3M for the quarter.

Press release