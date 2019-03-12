Gundlach says it's still a bear market

Jeffrey Gundlach says stocks could turn negative again this year.

"The stock market was and still is in a bear market," said Gundlach, founder and CEO of Doubleline Capital in a webcast on Tuesday.

He credits Fed Chair Jerome Powell's pivot to "patient" stance in further rate hikes and willingness to adjust the balance-sheet runoff if needed for the recent strength in the stock market.

But weakening U.S. economic data is indicating more bearishness ahead.

