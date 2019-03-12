Halcón Resources +5% after Q4 results; to review financial, strategic options

Halcón Resources (NYSE:HK) +4.8% after-hours as it posts a larger than expected Q4 loss but says it plans to engage advisors for a review of its financial and strategic options.

HK says the review will include "an assessment of value under various go-forward scenarios including a potential sale of select assets, M&A options and... a review of alternative financing options to ensure Halcón has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility going forward."

HK says Q4 net production averaged nearly 17.2K boe/day, comprised of 69% oil, 14% natural gas liquids and 17% natural gas; third party sour gas takeaway constraints in the Monument Draw area resulted in significantly lower gas and NGL volumes than expected but HK expects to resolve the takeaway issue when its sour gas treatment plant is completed later this month.

For FY 2019, HK forecasts production of 19K-22K boe/day and total capex of $250M-$290M.