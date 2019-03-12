FirstService agrees to end dual-class voting structure, end MSA

First Service (NASDAQ:FSV) enters an agreement with Jay S. Hennick--the company's founder, chairman and largest shareholder--to settle a long-term incentive arrangement and eliminate its dual-class voting structure.

Henset Capital, a corporation controlled by Jay Hennick, will convert 1.33M multiple voting shares into subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis.

FirstService will acquire all of the shares of HennickCo, the recipient of all fees and other entitlements under the master services agreement, for a purchase price to be calculated as if the company underwent a change of control; this transaction will terminate the MSA and eliminate the long-term incentive agreement and all future fees and entitlements.

Hennick will stay as chairman, at the discretion of the board, with compensation in keeping with that of a non-executive chairman at a public company of a similar size.

FirstService will pay US$62.9M in cash and issue a total of 2.92M subordinate voting shares at a price of C$115.58 per share.

The transaction is subject to approval by a majority of disinterested holders of subordinate voting shares.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), the largest holder of subordinate voting shares owning or controlling about 17.6% of shares, has advised FirstService that it supports the transaction.

After the transaction, Hennick is expected to have shares representing about a 14.8% stake.