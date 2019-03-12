Sunworks +3.8% as Q4 revenues top expectations

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is up 3.8% after hours following a beat in its Q4 revenues and what would have been a narrow profit without a goodwill impairment.

Revenues fell fractionally, and the company lost $1.8M as reported. That included a $1.9M noncash charge, however, and net income would have been $51,000 without it.

Gross margin was 18.6%, the highest in six quarters.

Backlog of projects scheduled for installation in the next 12 months was $46.1M.

For Q1, the company's guiding to seasonally slow revenues exacerbated by unusually rainy California weather: similar to the prior year, about $13M, but increasing throughout 2019.

It expects a Q1 loss but positive net income in subsequent quarters this year.

