BP lobbied to ease U.S. methane rules, contrary to public stance - FT

BP has lobbied to weaken U.S. rules on methane emissions even while casting itself as leading a campaign to reduce the release of the greenhouse gas, Financial Times reports, citing documents collated by Unearthed, an arm of Greenpeace.

FT says the documents show BP lobbied the Trump administration as part of an effort to roll back Obama-era environmental rules and played a role in successfully fighting to unwind two rules from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Bureau of Land Management.

BP's own record on emissions is mixed, ranking among the best in the world in low methane emissions as a percentage of gas production but among the industry's worst for flaring intensity, according to data analyzed by climate disclosure group CDP.