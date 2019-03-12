HC2 -7.1% after Q4 loss widens

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is 7.1% lower after hours, following a Q4 report which beat revenue expectations after double-digit gains and saw a wider loss and declining EBITDA.

Consolidated revenue grew 14.5%, mainly due to gains in Telecommunications, Insurance and Construction, along with a contribution from a new Broadcasting segment.

Net loss widened to $16.1M from a year-ago loss of $9.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA for the core subsidiaries was $28.5M, down from $32.4M; total adjusted EBITDA (excluding Insurance) was $15.1M, down from $19.7M.

Revenue by segment: Construction, $185.1M (up 5.4%); Marine Services, $44.4M (down 3.7%); Energy, $4.6M (up 12.2%); Telecommunications, $213M (up 17.2%); Insurance, $56M (up 41.8%); Broadcasting, $11.7M (up 144%).

It's guiding to $75M-$80M of adjusted EBITDA for its Construction segment for 2019.

The company's also still looking to explore strategic alternatives for its Global Marine subsidiary, and if sold, proceeds would go to debt reduction.

