Kraft Heinz weighs sale of Breakstone dairy business - CNBC

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has hired Royal Bank of Canada to review options for its Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese business, which could include a sale that might fetch ~$400M, CNBC reports.

The move is believed to be part of a broader review of the company's dairy business, which also includes its natural cheese business, according to the report.

Dairy sales have slowed in recent years as U.S. diners increasingly turn away from dairy products or look to non-dairy alternatives like oat, soy and almond milk.