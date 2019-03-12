FAA administrator says 'no basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX

FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell says the agency's review of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX "shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft."

Elwell also says no foreign civil aviation authority has provided data that would warrant action at this time.

Canadian aviation regulators also are keeping the jets in the air, at least for now, even as hundreds of other planes around the world have been grounded following this weekend's fatal crash in Ethiopia.

For Boeing, analysts at Canaccord Genuity say it will be difficult to quantify the near-term financial impact of the crash but "the direct impact of the accident is likely not material."

"For example, if there is a fix that can cost ~$2M per aircraft, hypothetically, that is well under $1B (considering the aircraft in service and in production)," compared to the company's $15B in free cash flow guidance for 2019, the firm says.

"However, there is a risk that the issue with the Ethiopian accident is different from that in the Lion Air crash, which could add to the discovery and remedy time and cost," Canaccord says.