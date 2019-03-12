Report: India warns Twitter of exec jail time over objectionable content

India's government is putting more heat on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), warning the company that its executives could face years in jail if it fails to remove "objectionable and inflammatory content," the Times of India reports.

While Twitter has agreed with government efforts to seek compliance, "in many cases they do remain unresponsive," in what are seen as violations of the country's IT laws, according to the report.

An election is due by May and a parliamentary standing committee has been pressing the company over perceived biases in blocking accounts.

That panel wanted to hear directly from CEO Jack Dorsey, unsuccessfully.