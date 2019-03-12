Anti-OPEC legislation would add to risk of oil booms and busts, BP CEO says

OPEC plays a critical role in stabilizing world oil prices and so-called NOPEC legislation under discussion in the U.S. House would have serious and unpredictable consequences for the world oil market, BP CEO Bob Dudley says.

The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act would authorize the U.S. Department of Justice to sue oil producing countries that work together to limit fossil fuel supplies and set prices.

"The idea of opening global litigation against the OPEC countries has enormous unpredictable, unintentional consequences," Dudley said at the annual CERAWeek energy conference, adding that the legislation brought up in the House Judiciary Committee was a hot topic of discussion.

"The role of OPEC in my view has kept the price of oil within a reasonable fairway for producers and consumers and I think that's the important role OPEC will continue to play," Dudley says. "Otherwise you'll end up with enormous overproduction and crashes in the price. Then it will come back up and then it will soar because there's been underinvestment."