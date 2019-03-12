Ranger Energy +8% on Barclays upgrade as Permian 'differentiator'

Ranger Energy (RNGR +8.3% ) rockets higher after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $9 price target, while Quintana Energy (QES -2.4% ) slides as the firm downgrades the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and cuts its price target to $4.50 from $7.

Barclays believes RNGR's Permian wireline business, which has grown to 12 units, is becoming a "differentiator," and says the company's growth capital program has come to an end, resulting in a low-teens capex guide for 2019, a significant step down from $76M in 2018, which should lead to meaningful cash flow.

Adding to the firm's more constructive outlook on RNGR is the potential for long-term contracts, which CEO Darron Anderson has alluded to and expects to report on next quarter.

But Barclays says one year after becoming a public company, QES's directional drilling business has performed well but the company's other three segments so far have proved to be largely at the whim of the market with little visibility, giving the firm less confidence in the earnings trajectory of the company in 2019-20.