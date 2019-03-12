The ax falls again at Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) laid off half of its global recruiting team today in another eye-popping measure aimed at cutting costs, sources tell Electrek.

Frederic Lambert says many of the 150 jobs eliminated had nothing to do with retail recruiting for stores (cuts related to the stores wouldn't be unexpected ahead of the pivot by the company to an online sales strategy).

He notes that a trimmed down recruiting team is a sure sign a reduced overall headcount is on the way at the EV automaker.

"That’s difficult to reconcile with a company that is talking about hiring thousands of production workers to build several new vehicle programs (Model Y, Tesla Semi, Tesla Pickup) in the next few years, and significantly increasing its service staff to improve service coverage for owners around the world," observes Lambert.