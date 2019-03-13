Sterling rises as U.K. announces tariff cuts

U.K. lawmakers will vote later today on whether Britain should leave the EU on March 29 without any agreement after parliament rejected Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement on Tuesday.

If they vote for no deal, lawmakers will get a third vote tomorrow on whether to delay the March 29 exit date.

Under a temporary plan, the U.K. government also said it won't apply tariffs on most goods imported into the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit and there would be a "temporary, unilateral approach" that wouldn't require checks at the Irish land border.

FTSE 100 -0.2% ; Sterling +0.5% to $1.3140.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, OTC:GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP