U.S. futures point to mixed open

It looks like another mixed session ahead for U.S. indexes.
Dow futures are down 22 points amid another big blow to heavyweight Boeing - as more countries ground the company’s 737 MAX planes following its second fatal crash in months - while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq point to slight gains.
A slew of economic data is also set to be released, with investors eyeing durable goods figures, PPI numbers and construction spending.
Oil is up 0.9% at $57.37/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1307/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.62%.
