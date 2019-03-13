Boeing -1.3% as 737 MAX grounding continues

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are down another 1.3% premarket, bringing total losses since Monday to 13% , as airlines and countries around the globe continue to ground 737 Max aircraft.

Add to the mix the EU, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Bermuda, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Lebanon.

Some, like Norwegian Air, are even demanding compensation for lost revenue and extra costs stemming from the grounding of their 737 MAX fleet.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee further plans to hold a hearing on the 737 MAX 8 despite the FAA confirming the jet's safety.

Check out the map below: (Red) Countries halting 737 Max flights, (Yellow) One or more airlines grounding the 737 Max.