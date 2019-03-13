Express -16% after sales slide

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports comparable sales including the e-commerce business fell 6% in Q4 vs. -3.3% consensus estimate.

Merchandise margin decreased by 150 bps during the quarter as an increased level of promotional activity factored in. Buying and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales increased by 100 bps.

Looking ahead, Express sees a comparable sales drop of 9% to 11% in Q1 and EPS of -$0.34 to -$0.27 vs. -$0.05 consensus. "While we expect our results to remain challenging in the near-term, we are focusing on three key areas including product, brand and product clarity, and customer acquisition and retention to reposition the business for future growth and improved profitability," says CEO Matthew Moellering.

Shares of Express are down 16.47% in premarket action to $4.21.

