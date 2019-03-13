Pinduoduo +2.9% on Q4 revenue beat

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) gains 2.9% after Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Online marketing revenue grew 470% Y/Y to $736.3M. Transaction services were up 103% to $86M.

Monthly active users totaled 272.6M, up 93% Y/Y. Active buyers for the 12-month period came in at 418.5M (+71%) and annual spending per active buyer was $163.9M (+95%).

Cash and equivalents were $2.06B. R&D expenses totaled $76.4M.

