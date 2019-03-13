Build-A-Bear turns the page on a challenging FY18

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) looks ahead to the new year after citing a number of "unusual challenges" that converged to negatively impact its financial results last year, including Brexit and the Toys "R" US liquidation.

For FY19, the retailer expects revenue to increase at a mid- to- high single-digits rate. Pre-tax income is anticipated to be slightly positive, reflecting increased sales and improved gross profit margin. Management also expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $10M to $15M and depreciation and amortization in the range of $15M to $17M.

Build-A-Bear ended the fiscal year with cash/cash equivalents of $17.9M and no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

