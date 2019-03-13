United keeping HQ in Willis Tower

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announces that it plans to keep its headquarters at the iconic Willis Tower in downtown Chicago.

The company does plan to make a major investment to completely transform the current workspace and experience. By making the investments in the workspace, United says it hopes to better recruit and retain top talent from the Chicagoland area and beyond who have come to expect modern and more efficient places of work.

The new agreement extends United's existing lease to March 31, 2033.

Source: Press Release