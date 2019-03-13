Apple making concessions for streaming partners - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is willing to make concessions to get studios signed up for its new streaming service that will reportedly debut at the March 25 event.

Bloomberg sources say Apple is pushing for HBO, Showtime, and Starz deals. But the parties are still working out some details like marketing, promotion, and the user experience.

The sources didn't specify what concessions Apple will make, but a few deals are expected to be signed this week.

