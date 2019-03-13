Strong revenue growth at Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) says organic revenue and EBITDA both rose ~10% in FQ3.

Total revenue was up 42%, including a a 54% increase in ski instruction revenue, a 46% rise in food and beverage revenue and 44% growth in lift ticket and tubing revenues. Resort operating expenses were up 36% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Peak Resorts says it's off to a good start to the 2018-2019 ski season given variable weather patterns and at times challenging conditions across the Northeast and Midwest.

Shares of Peak Resorts aren't active yet in the premarket session.

Previously: Peak Resorts beats on revenue (March 13)