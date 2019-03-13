Hercules Capital continues slide as CEO charged in college bribery scheme

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) slides 1.4% in premarket trading after plunging 8.9% on Tuesday as its chairman, CEO, and founder steps down after being charged in the college bribery scandal.

Hercules names Lead Independent Director Robert P. Badavas as interim chairman and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein as interim CEO.

Manuel Henriquez and his wife were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, The Motley Fool reports.

The criminal complaint alleges that the couple "participated in the college entrance exam cheating scheme" for their two daughters and also tried to bribe a tennis coach at Georgetown University to designate one daughter as a tennis recruit.

Henriquez will continue as a member of the board and as an adviser to the company.