PG&E escapes criminal charges for 2017 California wine country wildfires

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will not face criminal charges connected to a series of wildfires that killed 46 people in Northern California's wine country in October 2017.

The Sonoma County District Attorney says her agency and the district attorneys for Napa, Humboldt and Lake counties will not pursue criminal charges, saying "insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that PG&E acted with a reckless disregard for human life in causing the fires, the standard necessary to sustain criminal charges."

PG&E is still potentially liable for billions of dollars in civil damages in the matter and faces possible criminal prosecution in connection with the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, which killed 86 people.