Lexicon Pharma +4% on Q4 results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q4 results: Revenues: $17.1M (-49.7%); Net product revenue: $7.5M (38.9%); Collaborative agreements: $9.5M (-66.5%); Royalties and other revenue: $0.07M (-30.0%).

Net Loss: ($16.8M) (+36.8%); Loss Per Share: ($0.16) (+36.0%); Quick Assets: $160.1M (-48.5%).

XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) 2018 U.S. Net Sales reached $25M.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones: Q1 – Manuscript publications for XERMELO in carcinoid syndrome diarrhea and initiation of a Phase 1b study for LX9211.

March 22 – PDUFA date for sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes in U.S.

Q2 – EC decision on marketing application for sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes in EU.

2H – Topline Phase 1b data for LX9211.

2019 – Topline data from core Phase 3 studies for sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

