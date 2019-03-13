Morgan Stanley upgrades Momo after earnings

Morgan Stanley upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increases the price target by $11 to $44 after earnings.

The firm says the China-based company's "macro impact was better than feared" and sees significant upside to the average revenue per user.

Morgan Stanley sees limited downside risk to conservative estimates for Momo's live streaming revenue growth, which the firm expects at 13% in 2019.

The firm also raises estimates for earnings and revenue for 2019 and 2020.

Momo shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $36.99.

