Great Elm Capital Q4 NII falls 57%

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Q4 net investment income of $2.71M, or 25 cents per share, falls from $6.29M, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Equates to 1.0x distribution coverage for the quarter.

Misses consensus of 26 cents per share.

Q4 total investment income of $6.91M declines from $9.71M a year earlier.

Net asset value per share of $10.34 on Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $12.00 on Sept. 30, 2018.

During the quarter, GECC invested ~$34.8M across 10 investments, including one new issuer; monetized (in part or full) ~$40.0M across 19 investments.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

