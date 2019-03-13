NovaBay downsizes on strategy change

Citing a "strategic shift" in its commercialization approach, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) will now sharpen its focus on selling Avenova in areas that have the most volume potential.

The company has cut its U.S. commercial salesforce to 15 reps from 45 and has shaken up management.

Interim CEO, CFO and Treasurer Jack McGovern has resigned.

Lead independent director Paul Freiman will assume the Chairman's role while former Chairman Mark Sieczkarek will continue to serve as a director.

SVP and General Counsel Justin Hall will take over as interim President & CEO while continuing to serve as General Counsel and Corporate Compliance Officer.

Corporate Controller Jason Raleigh will assume the roles of interim CFO and Treasurer.

A total of 37 employees have departed.

Management will host a conference call for investors on March 28 at 4:30 pm ET to discuss Q4 and 2018 results and answer questions about the changes.