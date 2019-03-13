Eni announces big oil discovery off Angola

Eni (NYSE:E) says it made a major deepwater oil discovery in the Agogo exploration prospect off Angola, estimated to contain 450M-650M barrels of light oil in place with further upside.

The Agogo-1 NFW well is the third discovery of commercial nature since operator Eni and its partners working Block 15/06 launched a new exploration campaign in 2018.

Eni says the discovery opens new opportunities for oil exploration below salt diapirs in the northwest part of Block 15/06, creating new chances for unlocking additional potential value.