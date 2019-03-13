INTL FCStone acquires online precious metals providers

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) agrees to acquire CoinInvest GmbH and European Precious Metal Trading GmbH, online providers of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products to private individuals, institutional investors, and financial advisers.

The acquisition furthers the company in achieving "our long-term goal to build a unique global franchise that delivers client solutions throughout every part of the precious metals lifecycle, from mine site to the private investor," says Barry Canham, global head of INTL FCStone's metals division.

Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in early April, weren't disclosed.

