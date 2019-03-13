TOP Ships fails to meet Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) says it has been notified that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market, since the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days was below $1.00/share.

TOPS says it is considering its options, including a reverse stock split, in order to regain Nasdaq compliance.

The company can cure the deficiency if the closing bid price is $1.00/share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during the grace period, which lasts until Sept. 9.