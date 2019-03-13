Vera Bradley sets guidance ahead of expectations

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) trickles higher after sliding past Q4 estimates.

Comparable sales fell 11.2% during the quarter vs. -14.5% anticipated by analysts. The company says comparable sales continued to be negatively impacted by the expected year-over-year declines in store and e-commerce traffic.

Gross margin improved 50 bps compared to a year ago after reduced clearance activity and increased full-price selling kicked in.

Looking ahead, FY20 revenue of $420M to $440M vs. $407M consensus is anticipated and EPS of $0.64 to $0.74 vs. $0.63 consensus.

Shares of Vera Bradley are up 0.18% premarket to $11.20.

Previously: Vera Bradley, Inc. beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 13)