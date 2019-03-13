Spotify hits Apple with antitrust complaint

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) files an EU antitrust complaint against Apple claiming the iPhone maker unfairly limits competitors to its Apple Music service.

Spotify calls out Apple's 30% App Store charge for content-based service providers to use its in-app purchase system.

Spotify says it was pressured into using the purchase system in 2014 but had to raise the price of its premium service to account for the difference. The change made Spotify Premium more expensive than Apple Music.

The rival then dropped out of the billing program, which forced iPhone users to signup through an alternative device. And App Store rules limit Spotify's ability to advertise promotions.