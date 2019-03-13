Gran Tierra Energy enters Ecuador with winning bids for three blocks

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) enters Ecuador for the first time after it submitted winning bids for three blocks in the country's Intracampos licensing round.

GTE says the three blocks are located in the Oriente Basin and are ~140K acres in total area, creating a contiguous acreage position extending from its existing assets in the Putumayo Basin in Colombia.

GTE plans to drill of a total of 14 exploration wells over four years across the blocks; the contracts are a sliding scale, with the company's take ranging from 87.5% at $30/bbl to 40% at $120/bbl.