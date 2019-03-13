Noah Holdings -5.0% after Q4 transaction value drops

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) falls 5.0% in premarket trading after Q4 total transaction value of RMB 25.2B fell 11% from RMB 28.2B a year earlier.

Q4 investment income of RMB 6.5M ($1M) fell from RMB 35.0M, primarily due to changes in fair value of the company's investments in equity securities.

Q4 non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB 3.64 (53 cents) vs. RMB 2.92 in the year-ago period.

Q4 net margin was 18.4% vs. 21.7%; non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders was 27.1% vs. 23.9%.

Sees 2019 non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB 1.13B-RMB 1.18B, an increase of 12%-17% from 2017.

