Northern Dynasty raises $10M for Pebble project via bought deal

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) -7.7% pre-market after saying it raised $10M to further advance its Pebble project in Alaska, as Cantor Fitzgerald leads a syndicate of underwriters in purchasing on a bought deal basis 15.625M shares at $0.64 each.

NAK also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2.34M-plus shares, which could raise another $1.5M.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last month released a draft environmental impact statement for the project, which shows no major data gaps or substantive impacts associated with a mine at the Pebble site.