Verizon sets 5G mobile launch for April 11 in Chicago, Minneapolis

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has set April 11 for its 5G mobile launch, choosing Chicago and Minneapolis as its first 5G Ultra Wideband mobility cities.

It's opening preorders tomorrow for the 5G moto mod, which when paired with the moto z3 upgrades the smartphone to 5g service. Those with a moto z3 can buy the new moto mod for a promo price of $50 for a limited time.

Plans are to expand to more than 30 U.S. markets from there before the end of the year.

The new service will use the New Radio 5G standard developed by 3GPP; Verizon's "5G Home" service in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis -- launched last fall -- relies on an early version of the 5G standard.