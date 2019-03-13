Wells Fargo cuts Micron on DRAM pricing

Wells Fargo cuts its revenue and earnings estimates for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) for 2019 to 2021 citing DRAM price concerns.

The revenue view drops to $22.58B for CY19 from $29.9B and earnings to $5.26 per share from $5.87.

Key quote: "Risks include highly volatile pricing for DRAM and NAND flash, the need for relatively high levels of capital investment, and large swings in Micron’s profitability that have occurred in the past and which we think are likely to continue in the future."

Rating maintained at Outperform with a $50 PT on belief that the "long-term positive secular demand drivers remain intact."

The firm will be watching Micro's earnings report on March 20 for signs of greater than expected DRAM price declines. Consensus estimates expect $5.89B in revenue with $1.69 EPS.