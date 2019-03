CLNE, ACB and CARA among premarket gainers

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) +19% on announcing that it had a successful Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) +17% on Q4 result.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +15% on announcing PortIO breakthrough.

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) +13% .

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) +10% on Q4 earnings.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) +10% on potential partnerships and global expansion plans.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +10% on Q4 earnings.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) +9% on Q4 earnings.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) +8% on Q4 earnings.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) +7% on Q4 earnings.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +6% on receiving $3M from exercise of warrants.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) +6% .

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +6% on potential accelerated review for Annamycin.