FDA draft guidance on e-cigs includes tighter restrictions on sales

The FDA released its draft guidance today for e-cigarettes aimed at curbing use, especially among young people. The public comment period is 30 days.

The plan includes new restrictions on most flavored e-cigs, a quicker deadline to review flavored nicotine products and the ability for the agency to pull e-cigs from the market. If enacted, the new policy will likely remove some flavored e-cigs and cigars from retail stores.

Sales of flavored nicotine pods will be restricted to websites, vape shops and other retailers that impose age restrictions.

The agency will crack down on kid-enticing offerings, such as packaging designed to mimic juice boxes or candy.

The deadline for manufacturers to submit marketing applications for most flavored e-cigs will be moved up a year to August 8, 2021. The changes do not apply to menthol, mint and tobacco, flavors that the agency want to preserve since they are available in cigarettes and help switch adult smokers.

Flavored cigars introduced after 2016 without the FDA's nod will be subject to new enforcement actions, including possible withdrawal from the market.