Hudbay to buy out Rosemont minority JV interest for $75M

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says it will buy out minority partner United Copper & Moly's 7.95% stake in the Rosemont copper project in Arizona for $45M up front plus three annual $10M installments beginning in 2022.

HBM President and CEO Alan Hair says the deal will simplify the ownership structure and provide greater flexibility as it launches a process to seek a development joint venture partner for Rosemont.

The company plans to ultimately hold a ~70% interest in the project and maintain operatorship.

HBM earlier this week received a key water permit for the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.