HEXO to acquire and Newstrike Brands for $263M

Quebec cannabis HEXO agrees to acquire Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF) in an all-share transaction valued at ~$263M; each Newstrike will receive 0.06332 of a HEXO share.

The Newstrike acquisition will increase HEXO's distribution footprint from three to eight provinces, and potentially propel it to become one of the top four biggest Canadian cannabis companies, after Canopy Growth, Aurora, Aphria and Tilray.

Post the acquisition, HEXO will add 470,000 sq. ft. in production space and have the capacity to produce ~150,000 kg of cannabis annually.

The combined entity is estimated to realize annual synergies of $10M, and is expected to generate over $400M net annual revenue by mid 2020.