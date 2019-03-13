JPMorgan to add up to 90 branches in new markets

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) plans to add up to 90 Chase branches into nine major U.S. markets as it continues opening dozens of new locations in the Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston areas.

Sees hiring up to 700 employees by the end of the year.

~30% of branches will be in low-to-moderate income communities.

Starting this summer, Chase plans to open its first retail branches in the following markets: Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Greenville, SC; Kansas City, KS; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; Pittsburgh, PA; Providence, RI; and St. Louis, MO.

Also plans new branches near large universities, including Auburn University in Alabama and University of Nebraska in Lincoln, NE; plans to expand in those areas more broadly in 2020.

Entry-level employees in the new markets will be paid no less than $15-$16.50 per hour and will receive the company's full benefits package.