Starbucks steps up delivery push in China

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is trying to catch up to Luckin Coffee and its on-demand coffee model in China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company is reacting to the preference of consumers in China's densely packed cities to order meals and consumer goods for rapid delivery.

The push toward adding delivery services is anticipated to come at a cost. "Starbucks expects its profit margin in China this year to be hurt by costs associated with delivery," write WSJ's Julie Wernan and Julie Jargon.

In the race for Chinese coffee market share, Starbucks plans to open nearly 600 stores in China this year to add to the 3.7K it already operates. Meanwhile, Luckin plans to open about 2.5K of its smaller-sized stores to bring its total to 4.5K.