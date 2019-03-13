Oppenheimer cautious on Dick's Sporting Goods

Oppenheimer stays on the sidelines with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +0.9% ) after the retailer posted a mixed Q4 report.

The firm says it looks at on Dick's as the "clear survivor" among leading chains and a key beneficiary of market share left behind by closing stores and shuttered chains, but is "increasingly concerned" that weaker sales and earnings trends at leading retailers and suppliers will not leave it unscathed.

"Disruptions in near-term trends at the chain are apt to undermine still optimistic sentiment embedded within the shares," warns analyst Brian Nagel.

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on DKS.