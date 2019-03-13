Stocks open higher as data shows U.S. manufacturing strength

Stocks are off to a higher start, with the Dow keeping pace with the other major market indexes as Boeing tries to recoup some of this week's sharp losses; Dow and S&P both +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

U.S. data showed non-defense durable goods orders posting their largest increase in six months in January, rising 0.8%, and overall durable goods orders climbed 0.4%.

European markets are mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% while Germany's DAX trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.1% .

In the U.S., Boeing +0.7% in early trade after losing a combined 11.5% in the last two trading sessions due to safety concerns surrounding its 737 MAX plane.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors are higher, led by energy ( +0.8% ), information technology ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each up a basis point to 2.45% and 2.62%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.83.

WTI crude oil +1.4% to $57.67/bbl, helped by an EIA forecast showing slower than expected U.S. production, and as Venezuelan oil exports dwindle.

